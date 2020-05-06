StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Direct Line reported a rise in gross written premium driven by positive performance in its motor division amid a fall in claims in the wake of lockdown measures nationwide.
Gross written premium in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 4.7%, with own brands growth of 5.6%, the company said.
This was driven by a positive motor performance, up 6.2%, alongside continued growth in green flag of 11.3% and commercial of 10.1%, it added.
'In Motor, Covid-19 restrictions have led to a reduction in claims notifications of approximately 70% during April, with average severity expected to increase as average repair durations lengthen and credit hire costs increase,' the company said. 'We will continue to track these trends closely as we start to exit from the most severe lockdown restrictions.'
The company said its estimated solvency capital ratio at 31 March 2020 was 174%, increasing to an estimated 177% on 1 May 2020, towards the top of its 140% to 180% risk appetite range.
The company cut its estimates on net investment income yield to approximately 1.8% in 2020, compared with 2.0% expected at 2019 year-end, following a fall in interest rates.
Direct line said it expected to incur £70m across a range of measures to offer additional value to our customers with particular focus for those in financial difficulty.
'For 2020, we reiterate our target of a combined operating ratio of 93% to 95% normalised for weather and anticipate our restructuring costs of £60m over 2019 and 2020 will be incurred in full as we strive to maximise the opportunity for operational efficiencies,' the company said.
'We expect some impact to the timing of our cost saving programme due to the actions we are taking in the face of Covid-19, including limited delays in the delivery of certain programmes, so we may not achieve the target of reducing operating expenses by £50 million by 2021,' it added.
