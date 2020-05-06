StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics group Avacta reported wider losses as higher costs offset a jump in revenue. For the 17-month period ending 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £18.05m from £10.39m on-year and revenue nearly doubled to £5.5m from £2.8m amid solid performance in its diagnostics business,
'The strong commercial progress in the Affimer diagnostics business unit is reflected in the number of technology evaluations and growing revenue,' the company said.
Research costs surged to £7.9m from 2.8m, which related primarily to the costs associated with the in-house Affimer therapeutic programmes, while administrative expenses increased to £10.06m from £7.24m.
'Many clinical trials have been halted due to the pressure on clinicians and hospitals during the current Covid-19 pandemic and the regulators are prioritising submissions related to Covid-19 therapies,' the company said.
'It is prudent to assume a short delay in starting the AVA6000 phase I study. We expect to obtain regulatory approval for the AVA6000 clinical trial from the MHRA in Q3 and dose first patients late in the year or, more likely, early in 2021.'
'The planned phase I study of AVA6000 pro-doxorubicin in cancer patients is transformational for the group. If the preclinical performance of this drug is recapitulated in humans, then not only will AVA6000 have the potential to become a proprietary blockbuster in its own right, but the potential of the pre|CISION platform to improve the safety of a range of chemotherapies will have been demonstrated,' it added.
At 9:41am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was -5.5p at 110.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: