StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations said a subsidiary of investee company Portage Biotech had achieved proof of concept for its nanolipogel delivery system.

The subsidiary, Saugatuck Therapeutics, is focused on development of immune-based therapeutics in a novel delivery system to improve their safety and efficacy.

FastForward Innovations owns 1.18% interest of Portage Biotech.

Confirmation of initial proof of concept triggered the next tranche of capital infusion of $700k from Portage into Saugatuck.




