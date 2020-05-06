StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations said a subsidiary of investee company Portage Biotech had achieved proof of concept for its nanolipogel delivery system.
The subsidiary, Saugatuck Therapeutics, is focused on development of immune-based therapeutics in a novel delivery system to improve their safety and efficacy.
FastForward Innovations owns 1.18% interest of Portage Biotech.
Confirmation of initial proof of concept triggered the next tranche of capital infusion of $700k from Portage into Saugatuck.
At 1:47pm: [LON:FFWD] Fastforward Innovations Ltd share price was -0.03p at 6.12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
