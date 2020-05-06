StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Cora Gold said initial results from a drill programme at the Madina Foulbe project in Senegal intersected good widths of mineralisation but at relatively low grades.
The drilling programme is only about a third of the way through, having been suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Highlights to date included intersecting 47 metres at 0.63 grams per ton of gold.
'we are pleased to have continuously intersected good widths of mineralisation albeit at relatively low grades from initial results,' chief executive Bert Monro said.
'Much of the Tambor target remains to be drilled and this first indication of a consistent gold mineralis ed system is encouraging.'
'With the Madina target not yet drilled at all and a new additional target now also identified, the team is looking forward to starting work again to build on these initial results.'
At 2:25pm: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was -0.15p at 5.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
