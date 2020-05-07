StockMarketWire.com - Rolls-Royce has warned of 'significant disruption' to the global aerospace industry due to Covid-19, which may take 'several years' to recover, but said that it now expects to deliver up to £1bn of cash savings in 2020.
In an AGM statement, the group said it had made better than anticipated progress with a number of actions it had previously announced on 6 April to mitigate the impact on its 2020 financial performance.
It reported that the cancellation of the final 2019 shareholder payment has conserved an incremental £137m of cash flow, while an additional revolving credit facility of £1.5bn was secured to bolster its liquidity position and a successful syndication process with a larger group of banks has increased this to £1.9bn.
But the group warned that the severity of the disruption caused by Covid-19 is expected to lead to a smaller commercial aerospace market which may take several years to recover.
The company reported that civil aerospace widebody engine flying hours were approximately 40% lower than its prior expectations for the first four months of the year, reflecting a decline of 90% in April as airlines around the world temporarily grounded large proportions of their fleets.
In a statement, it said it had enacted a significant reduction in the volume of service visits in its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) shops for 2020 and now expects MRO volumes in 2020 to be below 2019 levels, while it expects to deliver around 250 widebody engines in 2020, down from previous guidance of 450.
Rolls-Royce reported that its power systems business has experienced weaker trading since the first quarter due to extended shutdowns in local markets and ongoing travel bans and said that its performance in 2020 is likely to show a 'material deterioration' compared to the prior year.
The group reported it has placed over 4,000 of its employees in the UK on furlough.
Chief executive Warren East said: 'We have also strengthened the financial resilience of the group to ensure we are well positioned to weather the pandemic.
'We are working hard to mitigate the near-term disruption caused by Covid-19 and are making stronger than expected progress on our mitigating actions, giving us confidence that we can now deliver up to £1bn of savings this year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
