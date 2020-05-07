StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Chemring said it had completed the sale of its US subsidiary Chemring Ordnance to Nammo Defense System for $17m after receiving regulatory approval in the US.
A working capital adjustment of the company's US subsidiary, a condition required upon completion, would be agreed within the next two months, the company said.
The net proceeds were expected to be approximately $15m, which would be used by the group for general corporate purposes,' the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:CHG] Chemring Group PLC share price was +10.45p at 209.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: