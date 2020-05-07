StockMarketWire.com - Drug Discovery company C4X Discovery detailed plans to raise a minimum of approximately £1m through the placing of shares at an issue price of 15p each.
'The net proceeds of the placing will be used to further strengthen its balance sheet as partnering and strategic collaborations progress, and to support working capital during the progression of its pipeline portfolio,' the company said.
At 8:53am: (LON:C4XD) C4x Discovery Holdings Plc share price was +0.25p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
