Interim Result

12/05/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

12/05/2020 Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

12/05/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

12/05/2020 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)

13/05/2020 Tui AG (TUI)

13/05/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)

13/05/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)

14/05/2020 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (0FIZ)

14/05/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)

14/05/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

14/05/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)

14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)

14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

15/05/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

19/05/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

19/05/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

19/05/2020 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)

19/05/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

20/05/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

21/05/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)

22/05/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

22/05/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

04/06/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)



Final Result

12/05/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

12/05/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)

12/05/2020 Inspecs Group Plc Ord 1p (SPEC)

13/05/2020 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

13/05/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)

18/05/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

20/05/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

25/05/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

01/06/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

02/06/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

03/06/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

04/06/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

04/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)



AGM / EGM

12/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

12/05/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

12/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

12/05/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

12/05/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)

12/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)

13/05/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)

13/05/2020 Commerzbank Ag (CZB)

13/05/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

13/05/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

13/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)

13/05/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

13/05/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

13/05/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)

13/05/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

13/05/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

13/05/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)

13/05/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

13/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

14/05/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)

14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)

14/05/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

14/05/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

14/05/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)

14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)

14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)

14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)

14/05/2020 Horizonte Minerals PLC (HZM)

14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)

14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

15/05/2020 Federal Grid Company Of Unified Energy System (FEES)

15/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)

15/05/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)

15/05/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)

15/05/2020 Ossiam Istoxx Eurp Min Var Nr Etf (EUMV)

15/05/2020 Ossiam Stoxx Europe 600 Ew Nr Etf (S6EW)

15/05/2020 Ossiam Etf Shiller Barclays Cape Eu-EUR (CAPE)

15/05/2020 Ossiam FTSE 100 Min Var Etf (UKMV)

15/05/2020 Ossiam Emg Mkts Min Var Nr Etf -USD (DEMV)

15/05/2020 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)

15/05/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

15/05/2020 Ossiam Risk Wght Commo Exg Etf-USD (CRWU)

15/05/2020 Ossiam Etf Shiller Barclays Cape US-GBP (CAPU)

15/05/2020 Ossiam World Min Var Nr Etf USD (WDMV)

18/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)

18/05/2020 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (59OT)

18/05/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)

19/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

19/05/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)

19/05/2020 Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT)

19/05/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)

19/05/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)

19/05/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

19/05/2020 BankMuscat S.A.O.G. (BKM)

19/05/2020 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)

20/05/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)

20/05/2020 Pharos Energy Plc (PHAR)

20/05/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

20/05/2020 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)

20/05/2020 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)

20/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

20/05/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

20/05/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)

20/05/2020 Path Investments Plc (PATH)

20/05/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

21/05/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

21/05/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)

21/05/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

21/05/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

21/05/2020 Yu Group Plc (YU.)

21/05/2020 CATCo Reinsurance Opps Fund Ltd (CAT)

21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

21/05/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)

21/05/2020 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)

21/05/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

21/05/2020 Energean Oil & Gas PLC (ENOG)

21/05/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)

21/05/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

21/05/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)

22/05/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)

22/05/2020 SDX Energy Inc. (SDX)

22/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)

22/05/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

22/05/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

26/05/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

26/05/2020 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

26/05/2020 Xpediator PLC (XPD)

26/05/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

26/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

26/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

26/05/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

26/05/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

26/05/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

26/05/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

26/05/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

26/05/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)

27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)

27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)

27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)

27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)

27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)

27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)

28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)

28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)

28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)

29/05/2020 TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (PBLT)

29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

29/05/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)

29/05/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)

29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

01/06/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

02/06/2020 e-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

02/06/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

03/06/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)

03/06/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)

03/06/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)

03/06/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

03/06/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)

04/06/2020 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc (GHG)

04/06/2020 Calisen Plc Ord Gbp0.01 Wi (CLSN)

04/06/2020 Georgia Capital Plc (CGEO)

04/06/2020 Compagnie De St-Gobain (COD)

04/06/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)

05/06/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)

08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)

09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc (NOG)

11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)

11/06/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)



Trading Statement

12/05/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)



Ex-Dividend

14/05/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)

14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

14/05/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)

14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

14/05/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

14/05/2020 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)

14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)

14/05/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)

14/05/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

14/05/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

14/05/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)

14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)

14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)

21/05/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

21/05/2020 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (ELLA)

21/05/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

21/05/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

21/05/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

21/05/2020 Science Group (SAG)

21/05/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

21/05/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

21/05/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

21/05/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

21/05/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

21/05/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

21/05/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)

28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)

28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)

28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)

28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)

28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)

28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)

28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)

28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

01/06/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

01/06/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

03/06/2020 Cnooc Ltd Cnooc Sponsored Adr Representing 100 Ord (0A2C)

04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)

04/06/2020 Bank Of America Corp Bank Of America Ord Shs (0Q16)

04/06/2020 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc (RMDL)

04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

04/06/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)

04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)

04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)

04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)

04/06/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)

04/06/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

04/06/2020 Foresight Technology Vct Plc (FTV)

04/06/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)

04/06/2020 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)

04/06/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

04/06/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL)

11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)

11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group Plc (ORCH)

11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)

11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

11/06/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)

12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com