StockMarketWire.com - Funeral operator Dignity reported a fall in profit on slightly higher revenue in the first quarter of the year following operational impacts from the Covid-19 crisis. The company also said that since the quarter end, the UK had recorded the highest number of deaths since 2,000 amid the ongoing pandemic.
'Operating performance in the first quarter was broadly in line with the board's expectations when allowing for the number of deaths witnessed in the period and some early operational impacts of Covid-19,' the company said.
Underlying profit fell to £19.4m from £21.7m in the quarter, with revenue up 2% to £83.1m as the number of deaths increased 1% to 161,000 on-year.
Since the end of the quarter, the UK has witnessed in excess of 20,000 deaths in a single week, the highest since the beginning of 2000. The number of possible incremental deaths as a result of COVID-19 is a matter of substantial speculation.
'Should 2020 witness a large number of incremental deaths, beyond the 600,000 originally anticipated by the Office for National Statistics, then it is possible that 2021 and 2022 could experience a lower number of deaths than in 2019,' the company said.
The group performed 20,000 funerals in the first 13 weeks of the year, up from 19,200 on-year, representing a market share of 12.2%, up from 12%.
Memorial sales activity started to decline in March, resulting in slightly lower revenue than anticipated, amid legislation requiring all crematoria to close their grounds to the general public, unless they were attending a cremation service.
'We have chosen not to furlough any employees and do not intend to approach Her Majesty's Government for direct financial support, beyond business rates relief which we anticipate reinvesting in protecting our staff, where the various government schemes designed to protect jobs and people's livelihoods are intended for small businesses and sectors that are under threat more directly than Dignity,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
