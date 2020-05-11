StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facility investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired a portfolio of 20 medical centres in England and Wales for £47.1m.
The company was also conditionally contracted to acquire a further two medical centres for £6.9m as part of the deal.
The acquired properties were leased to GP practices, other NHS healthcare operators and pharmacies.
About 91% of the rental income was government backed and substantially all leases were reviewed to the open market on a three-yearly cycle.
More broadly, Primary Health Properties said rental collection across its business was 'robust', with 98% of rents for the second quarter collected and £0.7m outstanding.
Short-term rent concessions for the quarter had been given on rents totalling less than £0.1m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
