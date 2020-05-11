StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications company Cerillion swung to a half-yearly profit as revenue was bolstered by new business wins.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £1.16m, compared with a loss of 745K on-year as revenue rose 46% to £10.2m.
The rise in revenue reflected implementation work on five major new contract wins; one in the first half of 2019, three in the second half of 2019 and a further win in the first half of 2020, the company said.
The interim dividend was raised by 9% to 1.75p.
'The board believes that the group is well-positioned to deliver its full year targets,' the company said.
At 9:54am: [LON:CER] Cerillion Plc share price was +6p at 277p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
