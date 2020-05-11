StockMarketWire.com - Struggling animal feed provider Walcom said it could go into liquidation this Friday if a long sought after rescue loan from chief executive Francis Chi fails to materialize.
Chi had again reiterated his intention to provide the HK$1.23m loan but there was no certainty he would follow through, the company said.
Walcom has sought to defer the repayment of certain loans, one of which is due to be paid by the end of May.
'Based on Walcom's current cash flow projections, the company will be able to continue operations until 15 May,' Walcom said.
'In the absence of the director loan now being received in part or in full by 15 May, the company would be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.'
At 1:22pm: [LON:WALG] Walcom Group Ltd share price was -0.05p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: