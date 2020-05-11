StockMarketWire.com - Faron Pharmaceuticals said it had joined a Finnish consortium conducting cancer research and received an €800k grant from that country's government.
The grant was for detailed characterization of the immunological responses seen in cancer patients in a treatment trial.
The ongoing trial was investigating the tolerability, safety and efficacy of Clevegen, a cancer immunotherapy targeting Cpositive tumour associated macrophages, in selected metastatic or inoperable solid tumours.
'As part of the Business Finland backed initiative, Faron will also study Clevegen in combination with other anti-cancer molecules, in experimental settings together with other consortium members,' the company said.
At 1:30pm: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was +7.5p at 367.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
