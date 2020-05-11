StockMarketWire.com - Clean water technology company Mycelx Technologies said it had won a purchase order worth about $0.8m from an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
The order was for an emergency response project, treating process water in order to maintain plant performance to desired specifications.
At 2:31pm: [LON:MYX] MyCelx Technologies Corporation share price was 0p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
