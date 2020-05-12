StockMarketWire.com - Retirement home developer McCarthy & Stone said chief financial officer Rowan Baker had stood down to take up the same position at Laing O'Rourke.
She would be replaced by Martin Abell, who was previously CFO of pharmaceutical and services company Clinigen. Rowan would remain with the business to provide a smooth handover, with her departure date slated for 31 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
