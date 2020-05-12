StockMarketWire.com - White goods retailer AO World said it expected its annual results to meet expectations and it increased sales and grew market share since Covid-19 lockdown measures went into effect.
The company said it expected its headline financial results - excluding operations in the Netherlands - for revenue and adjusted earnings to fall within the range of analyst expectations.
Analysts expected the company to report revenue in a range of £1.02bn-to-£1.09bn and adjusted EBITDA of between £5.0m and £11.6m.
'During the year, we made substantial progress against our four immediate strategic priorities: UK MDA growth of 10%; accelerating the journey to profitability in Germany; being cash generative; and leveraging our eco-system,' the company said.
'Despite a decline in the overall market of the categories in which we operate, AO has grown market share and seen increased demand and sales across all categories since the lockdown measures came into force,' it added.
'Historically, a large proportion of sales of electricals have been made through bricks and mortar stores. With the implementation of lockdown measures, overnight 100% of the market moved online,' AO World said. 'As we move towards a new normal, we would expect the online market in electricals to maintain a higher share than prior to Covid-19.'
The company confirmed that it expects to release its preliminary results on 14 July 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
