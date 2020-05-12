StockMarketWire.com - Irish bank AIB pulled its guidance after reporting lower net interest income and flagging €210m in provisions for bad loans in the first quarter amid deteriorating economic conditions.
The company also warned it expected to make further credit provisions in the second quarter, in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 impact.
'Medium term targets outlined on 6 March 2020 remain appropriate,' the company said, but guidance related to 2020 expected performance was no longer current.
First-quarter net interest income was 5% lower than prior year as net interest margin fell to 2.19% to 2.25%.
Overall new lending was 12% lower on-year, principally due 'to lower international lending,' the company said.
At 10:09am: [LON:AIBG] AIB Group Plc share price was -0.01p at 0.92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: