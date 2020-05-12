StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said it had raised £2.5m through an oversubscribed share placing to partly fund studies into the development of antibodies to be used against Covid-19.
New shares in the company were offered at 7p each.
Proceed would help progress studies into the use of the company's 'advanced humanized mice' for the potential development of human neutralizing antibodies to be used against Covid-19 and related Covid-19 work.
They would also advance studies for a potential blood cancer treatment and for general working capital.
At 2:42pm: [LON:HEMO] Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was -0.8p at 8.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
