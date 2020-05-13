Interim Result
14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
14/05/2020 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (0FIZ)
14/05/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
14/05/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
14/05/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
15/05/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
19/05/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
19/05/2020 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
19/05/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
19/05/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
20/05/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
21/05/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
Final Result
18/05/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
20/05/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
AGM / EGM
14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
14/05/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)
14/05/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
14/05/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
14/05/2020 Horizonte Minerals PLC (HZM)
14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)
15/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)
15/05/2020 Federal Grid Company Of Unified Energy System (FEES)
15/05/2020 Ossiam Etf Shiller Barclays Cape US-GBP (CAPU)
15/05/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
15/05/2020 Ossiam Stoxx Europe 600 Ew Nr Etf (S6EW)
15/05/2020 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)
15/05/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
15/05/2020 Ossiam Istoxx Eurp Min Var Nr Etf (EUMV)
15/05/2020 Ossiam FTSE 100 Min Var Etf (UKMV)
15/05/2020 Ossiam Risk Wght Commo Exg Etf-USD (CRWU)
15/05/2020 Ossiam Emg Mkts Min Var Nr Etf -USD (DEMV)
15/05/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
15/05/2020 Ossiam Etf Shiller Barclays Cape Eu-EUR (CAPE)
15/05/2020 Ossiam World Min Var Nr Etf USD (WDMV)
18/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)
18/05/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
18/05/2020 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (59OT)
19/05/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
19/05/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
19/05/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
19/05/2020 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
19/05/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
19/05/2020 Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT)
19/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
19/05/2020 BankMuscat S.A.O.G. (BKM)
20/05/2020 Pharos Energy Plc (PHAR)
20/05/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
20/05/2020 Path Investments Plc (PATH)
20/05/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
20/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
20/05/2020 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)
20/05/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2020 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
20/05/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)
21/05/2020 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
21/05/2020 Yu Group Plc (YU.)
21/05/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
21/05/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
21/05/2020 Energean Oil & Gas PLC (ENOG)
21/05/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
21/05/2020 CATCo Reinsurance Opps Fund Ltd (CAT)
21/05/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/05/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
21/05/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
21/05/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
21/05/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
21/05/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
Ex-Dividend
14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
14/05/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
14/05/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)
14/05/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
14/05/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)
14/05/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
14/05/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
21/05/2020 Science Group (SAG)
21/05/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
21/05/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
21/05/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
21/05/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/05/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
21/05/2020 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (ELLA)
21/05/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
21/05/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
21/05/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
21/05/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
21/05/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
21/05/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com