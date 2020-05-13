StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying and processing company Fox Marble said it had commenced operations to supply up to 20,000 square metres of paving for Suhareka town square, Kosovo.
In April, the company signed a contract to supply a local municipality in Kosovo with paving for a large open public space.
Fox Marble said it was now processing the paving slabs in order to supply its material in time for its customer to start the installation as soon as the current lockdown provisions in Kosovo were eased.
Material already specified and contracted under the first two stages of the project had a total value in excess of €400K and, once all 20,000 square metres had been supplied, the project was expected to be worth in excess of €750K.
'Our factory is able to proceed with this order as a designated industrial facility and we anticipate further similar sales in the near future,' the company said.
