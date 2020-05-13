StockMarketWire.com - Mobile gaming content developer Gaming Realms said it had signed a two-year agency deal with toy company Hasbro.
Hasbro would get exclusive rights to act as an agent on behalf of Gaming Realms to identify and help negotiate licensing opportunities for the Slingo brand in various digital gaming categories.
Gaming Realms said the deal would bring it further licensing opportunities in new and existing territories in certain digital gaming categories outside the online real money gaming and lottery segments.
'We are extremely pleased to, once again, be working closely with Hasbro on what will be a key strategic partnership in the expansion of our Slingo brand,' executive chairman Michael Buckley said.
At 1:28pm: [LON:GMR] Gaming Realms Plc share price was +0.03p at 9.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
