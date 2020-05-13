StockMarketWire.com - Egdon Resources said its Wressle joint venture in North Lincolnshire was expected to produce first oil in the second half of 2020.
Egdon Resources owned 30% and was operator of the venture, while Union Jack held a 27.5% stake.
'Wressle remains economically robust with an estimated project break-even oil price of $17.62 per barrel,' Egdon managing director Mark Abbott said.
At 2:25pm: [LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was 0p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
