FTSE 100 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2571.00 +3.67% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 9529.00 +2.88% Sage Group 673.20 +2.78% Ferguson 6111.00 +2.40% Astrazeneca 9033.00 +2.00% Carnival 854.30 -9.06% Melrose Industries 84.73 -7.94% M&G 119.08 -7.47% Compass Group 1161.25 -6.95% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3220.50 -6.65% FTSE 250 Barr (A.G.) 482.50 +4.78% Pets AT Home Group 246.30 +4.45% Energean Oil & Gas 609.50 +4.37% Trainline 368.60 +3.77% Aj Bell 440.50 +3.16% Cineworld Group 54.21 -14.47% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 32.60 -14.30% Newriver Reit 50.80 -13.31% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 54.80 -12.46% Provident Financial 147.55 -11.43% FTSE 350 Barr (A.G.) 482.50 +4.78% Pets AT Home Group 246.30 +4.45% Energean Oil & Gas 609.50 +4.37% Trainline 368.60 +3.77% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2571.00 +3.67% Cineworld Group 54.21 -14.47% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 32.60 -14.30% Newriver Reit 50.80 -13.31% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 54.80 -12.46% Provident Financial 147.55 -11.43% AIM Motif Bio Ord 1p 1.36 +58.69% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.47 +26.67% AorTech International 90.00 +21.62% Tiziana Life Sciences 85.00 +21.43% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 +21.05% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 4.85 -20.49% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.12 -20.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.02 -18.18% Petrel Resources 3.62 -17.14% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 37.50 -16.67% Overall Market Motif Bio Ord 1p 1.36 +58.69% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.47 +26.67% AorTech International 90.00 +21.62% Tiziana Life Sciences 85.00 +21.43% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 +21.05% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 4.85 -20.49% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.12 -20.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.02 -18.18% Petrel Resources 3.62 -17.14% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 37.50 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
