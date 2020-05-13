StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2571.00       +3.67%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering                9529.00       +2.88%
Sage Group                               673.20       +2.78%
Ferguson                                6111.00       +2.40%
Astrazeneca                             9033.00       +2.00%
Carnival                                 854.30       -9.06%
Melrose Industries                        84.73       -7.94%
M&G                                      119.08       -7.47%
Compass Group                           1161.25       -6.95%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3220.50       -6.65%

FTSE 250
Barr (A.G.)                              482.50       +4.78%
Pets AT Home Group                       246.30       +4.45%
Energean Oil & Gas                       609.50       +4.37%
Trainline                                368.60       +3.77%
Aj Bell                                  440.50       +3.16%
Cineworld Group                           54.21      -14.47%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       32.60      -14.30%
Newriver Reit                             50.80      -13.31%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       54.80      -12.46%
Provident Financial                      147.55      -11.43%

FTSE 350
AIM
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          1.36      +58.69%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.47      +26.67%
AorTech International                     90.00      +21.62%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     85.00      +21.43%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      +21.05%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        4.85      -20.49%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.12      -20.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.02      -18.18%
Petrel Resources                           3.62      -17.14%
TransGlobe Energy Corporation             37.50      -16.67%

Overall Market
