StockMarketWire.com - House builder Persimmon has announced it will re-open its sales offices and show homes in England on the 15 May as it reported securing 1,351 gross private sales reservations in the eight weeks to 10 May.
It said that following new guidance from the UK government, all sales offices and show homes will reopen with 'strict new social distancing and additional hygiene measures in place', which are fully compliant with the latest guidance.
Initially, sales consultations will be on a pre-booked appointment basis only, the company confirmed in its COVID-19 update.
Persimmon began a phased return to work at its construction sites in England and Wales on 27 April 2020 and during the week beginning 4 May 2020 around 65% of production capacity had been restored, it said.
It reported that in the eight weeks ended 10 May 2020, it had secured 1,351 gross private sales reservations, with a total of 1,300 legal completions being made in the same period, while cancellation levels remain in line with historic trends.
Persimmon's businesses in Scotland remain closed 'pending further guidance on a restart timetable from the Scottish Government'.
Chief executive David Jenkinson said: 'Our sales colleagues can now begin to return to site but staff and customer safety remains our first priority and we have put in place new protocols and training procedures to enable them to restart operations safely.'
He added: 'Persimmon decided not to access any form of government support during the shutdown period and has maintained its commitments to its colleagues and communities in full throughout. Now, as we re-start activity, this decision is also enabling us to get back to work swiftly and safely.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
