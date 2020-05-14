StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention and control technology company Byotrol said it expected to report record first-quarter sales after confirming it had secured two new license agreements.
The company agreed a technology license over Byotrol24, its EPA registered long-lasting germ kill sanitiser spray, with a consortium of investors and experienced market professionals under the umbrella of Integrated Resources International (IRI), based in Tennessee, US.
The license was 10 years in term and granted exclusive rights over Byotrol 24 and patents that supported it in the Americas, subject to certain clawback rights.
In return for those rights, IRI paid an initial license fee of US$250k to Byotrol and also agreed to pay a quarterly royalty payment based on product sales.
The company also revealed that its new multi-year license contract, announced in the previous trading update, was with SC Johnson Professional for alcohol-free hand sanitisers.
In its last trading update, the company announced that a material license contract was delayed, but did not divulge the name of the partner.
The company said it expected to generate record sales in the first quarter of the year and were optimistic that high levels of demand would continue for the remainder of the first half at least.
'Sales in March and April 2020 each exceeded £1m and we are expecting to show similarly strong performance in May,' it added.
At 8:18am: [LON:BYOT] Byotrol PLC share price was +1.02p at 5.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
