Out-of-hospital medical care provider Totally has announced a number of extensions to existing contracts across England worth £19.55m.
It said the contract extensions have been awarded to its wholly owned subsidiary Vocare and will ensure the continued provision of services to patients beyond March 2021, with options for further 12-month extensions.
Under the terms of the extensions, Vocare will continue to provide vital GP out of hours, NHS 111 and integrated urgent care services to several NHS Commissioners across England, including South West London, Staffordshire and Vale of York.
Totally also announced it has mobilised its planned care and insourcing divisions to ensure they are ready to recommence operations as soon as these services restart across the UK.
Chief executive Wendy Lawrence said: 'At this exceptional time our priority remains the delivery of frontline services across the UK and ensuring we work closely with the NHS as the COVID-19 situation evolves and we move into the next stages.
'We will continue to support the NHS and our patients through not only our urgent care division, as we have been to date, but also now through the re-establishment of operations via our planned care and insourcing divisions across the UK and Ireland.'
