StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning company React has been awarded a contract to provide specialist deep cleaning services on a regular basis to one of its Tier-1 customers operating in the rail sector.
The company said the contract is part of essential services and is not COVID-19 related.
React reported that the initial contract, worth approximately £400,000, will run for a period of 35-weeks through to the end of the calendar year and is 'incremental to the work React carries out for this customer on a regular basis'.
Chief executive Shaun Doak said: 'React are quickly becoming the 'go to' deep cleaning specialist for a number of clients, especially those that operate facilities where cleanliness and hygiene are highly valued.
'This contract provides further continuity and revenue visibility for the current year and into the next. It comes as a direct result of our standout performance elsewhere for this client and is a strong endorsement of our market-leading expertise.'
At 9:53am: [LON:REAT] React Group Plc share price was +0.12p at 1.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
