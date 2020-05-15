StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Arc Minerals said it had raised £2.37m gross through an equity placing to fund its drilling programme and enhanced its liquidity.
The company said it would utilise the proceeds from the placing to fund the drilling programme across the Zamsort and Zaco licences targeting 'exploration works over the anomalies that have been identified and for further technical studies on the Cheyeza East prospect, as well as for general working capital purposes.'
The company placed 139,451,726 shares at 1.7p per share.
The company also said it would covert $1.5m of the principal convertible loan note debt plus accrued interest at 1.7 pence per share resulting in the issuance of 79,426,868 shares to the noteholders.
Following the conversion, the balance of the principal convertible loan note debt under the facility would be $200k, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: