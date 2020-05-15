StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services provider Signature Aviation said it had seen an uptick in flying activity in the first half of May, though business was still down substantially due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Flying activity for the first 13 days of May had shown an on-year decline of 66%, though that was better than the 77% drop recorded for April.
Signature Aviation said it was cash-flow positive by $6m during the month of April, with total facility headroom and cash at the end of the month of $425m.
'Encouragingly, we have seen some early signs of an improvement in flight activity in the US in May,' chief executive Mark Johnstone said.
'Our business continues to have attractive fundamentals and medium-term prospects, and our ability to both manage cost in a timely manner and deliver robust cash generation has contributed to the group being cash flow positive in the month of April.'
'A robust outcome given the extraordinary impact of market conditions on our income.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
