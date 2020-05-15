StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor The Renewable Infrastructure Group (TRIG) said it would no longer invest in the Erstrask onshore wind farm in Sweden following delays in its construction.
Construction of the wind farm's second phase had been delayed by German turbine manufacturer Enercon.
TRIG had already invested in 75% of the equity in the project's 46 megawatt first phase and had intended to invest in 75% of the 126 megawatt second phase.
TRIG said it would not suffer any financial loss as a result of its decision and also intended to sell its phase one holding back to Enercon.
Separately, the company said it had completed its planned acquisition of a 36% stake in the 396 megawatt Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
