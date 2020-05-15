StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company Phoenix Global Resources said Mercuria had agreed to extend the interest payment grace period for a convertible loan amid a slump in oil prices.
Phoenix Global Resources said it was continuing to focus on reducing its capital expenditure programs and other costs.
Mercuria, it added, remained supportive of the board and cost reduction program, which included talks with the Dutch company to restructure an existing convertible credit facilities agreement. Mercuria had agreed to extend the interest payment grace period, and also the first payment date, to 15 July.
At 9:06am: [LON:PGR] Phoenix Global Resources PLC share price was -0.52p at 6.98p
