StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company Avacta Group said several of its affimer reagents had shown potential in the fight against Covid-19.
Several of the Affimer reagents recently generated for development of a point-of-care Covid-19 antigen saliva test had been shown to block the virus' interaction with ACE2 -- a key way in which the virus infected human cells.
'There is significant potential for a therapy that could help prevent infection and limit the progression of the disease, providing immediate benefit to patients,' said Dr Alastair Smith, chief executive officer of Avacta Group.
'With a large and well-resourced partner, a neutralising Affimer therapy could potentially be developed more quickly than a vaccine and we believe that the likelihood of success would be high.'
At 9:37am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was +25p at 131.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
