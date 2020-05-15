StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Panthera Resources said it had arranged an equity financing with existing and new investors for £349k.
New shares in the company were offered at 3.68p per share, with one warrant attached for every two shares.
'Panthera Resources continues to focus its efforts in securing the necessary approvals and licences for the company's flagship asset, the multi-million ounce Bhukia gold project in India,' chief executive Mark Bolton said.
'We appreciate the commitment from our shareholders and directors as the company moves forward in this challenging investment climate.'
At 3:08pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.75p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
