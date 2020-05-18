StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline said ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture with Pfizer, would end its clinical study of an HIV jab early after achieving its primary goal and showing higher efficacy in preventing the disease than daily pills.
Interim analysis from the clinical study showed that ViiV's injectable cabotegravir administered every two months was 69% more effective than daily pills in preventing HIV acquisition, the company said.
'The study achieved its primary objective of non-inferiority with the difference approaching superiority in favour of cabotegravir, pending final analysis,' the company added.
Following the review of these findings, the independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended the blinded, randomised portion of the study be stopped early and results released.
'If approved, a new injectable agent, such as long-acting cabotegravir administered every two months, could play an important role in reducing HIV transmission and helping to end the HIV epidemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
