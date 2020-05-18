StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore group Ferrexpo said it would appoint chief operating officer James North as acting chief executive at the conclusion of its annual general meeting to be held on 28 May.
North would combine his role as COO with the acting CEO position. Chris Mawe had been asked to return to his previous role as chief financial officer, the company said.
North, as COO, had a strong focus on operational matters which would allow the group to increase its attention on the future growth of the business, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
