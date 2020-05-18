StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had submitted a draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed dual listing of its shares on the Nasdaq exchange.
The number of securities to be offered and the price for the proposed offering had not yet been determined, the company said.
'The offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,' it added.
'Shareholders and potential investors should note that the potential offering may or may not proceed.'
At 8:49am: [LON:RENX] share price was +24p at 345p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
