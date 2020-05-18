StockMarketWire.com - Gold and zinc exploration and development company Arkle Resources said it had raised £250K through the placing of shares.

The net proceeds raised would be used for further exploration activities at the Stonepark zinc project in Co. Limerick, Ireland and fund other exploration activities, including on the company's gold exploration projects.

The company placed 33,333,333 shares at a price of 0.75p per share.


At 9:05am: [LON:ARK] share price was -0.2p at 0.93p



