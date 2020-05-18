StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said its revenue jumped in the first quarter, putting its operating divisions on track to be profitable in the current year. Total invoiced sales of the company's LPLDL and SlimBiome products as ingredient or final product were £408k, compared to £40k on-year.
That did not include about £60k worth of LPLDL that was invoiced and part paid in 2019.
'We are pleased that these preliminary revenue figures show that divisions are making progress against their aim of being profitable this year with the Functional Fibres division led by Dr Fred Narbel reporting a profit during this period,' OptiBiotix said.
'Each division now reports weekly invoiced sales and a sales prospect pipeline which provides a real time assessment of commercial progress.'
'Progress is variable across each division and we will be working with all divisions to support them in the aim of each division reaching profitability this year.'
At 10:05am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +2.5p at 57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
