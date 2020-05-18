StockMarketWire.com - Australia-focused mining group Rockland Resources booked narrower annual loss as impairment charges fell.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.64m, compared to losses of £2.02m on-year.
The company is proving up prospects in Australia's Queensland state, including the Lighthouse tenement, which included the Plateau deposit, and Copper Dome.
'The year 2019 has been an exciting growth period for the company, on both geological and administrative fronts,' chairman David Price said.
'An impressive gold strike at the Plateau gold deposit late in the year was a defining event for the group, providing a clear resource expansion focus and insight to a potentially large gold development project.'
At 2:43pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.05p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
