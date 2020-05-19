StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Georgia Capital said it had reached a shares-only deal to buy the remaining shares of Georgia Healthcare Group that the company did not already own.
Under the terms of the deal, Georgia Healthcare Group (GHG) shareholders would receive one Georgia Capital (GCAP) share for every five GHG shares held, representing a premium of approximately 9.40% to the volume weighted average price of GHG shares for the three-month period ended on 18 May.
Upon completion, GHG shareholders would own approximately 16.15% of GCAP.
'Accordingly, following careful consideration of these factors, the independent directors intend to unanimously recommend that GHG shareholders accept the offer,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
