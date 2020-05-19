StockMarketWire.com - Engineering services group Renew booked a 4.8% rise in first-half profit and said it was looking to remobilise the remaining 20% of its operations idled due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through March increased to £15.2m, up from £14.5m on-year. Revenue rose 4.2% to £313.6m.
The company suspended its interim dividend, as announced in April, due to the pandemic.
'Our strong trading performance and cash generation in the first half of the year, is reflective of the reliable long-term nature of the UK infrastructure markets in which we operate,' chief executive David Forbes said.
'Where we are able to satisfy the requirements of the Covid-19 safety guidelines, we continue to work closely with our customers directly delivering essential network services.'
In total, approximately 80% of our activities have continued during the crisis as they are deemed critical to the Covid-19 response.'
'Following the UK government's recovery strategy launched on 10 May 2020, we are addressing immediate opportunities to remobilise the remaining 20% of our operations and we anticipate this positive momentum will continue.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
