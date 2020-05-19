StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it would lay off staff as part of a restructure designed to help it weather the Covid-19 crisis.
Seeing Machines said it had restructured to improve its focus on profit in its three business units: automotive, fleet and aviation. It did not specify how many roles would go.
'Specifically, changes to engineering and technology management will improve the balance between innovation and delivery and will result in a more targetted approach to R&D in order to underpin the company's market leading position,' the company said.
'Corporate services functions will also be restructured to enable better collaboration across the organisation and facilitate an enhanced focus on profitable growth.'
'As with any cost restructure and streamlining, a number of roles across the company no longer exist but this process leaves Seeing Machines with a permanent realignment of its cost base from which to grow.'
The initiatives were expected to result in cost savings of about A$12m over the remainder of the 2020 and 2021 financial years.
At 9:06am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was -0.18p at 2.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
