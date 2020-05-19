StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Metal Tiger welcomed news that Cobre, of which it owned 20%, had announced details of a drilling campaign at the Perrinvale sulphide project in Western Australia state.
The campaign would follow a soon-to-be completed electromagnetic surveys at the Schwabe prospect by reverse circulation drilling followed by step-out diamond drilling holes.
'Following the exceptional drilling results in the initial exploration programmes, Cobre has already proven the multi commodity potential at Perrinvale,' chief executive Michael McNeilly said.
'With this new phase however, we look forward to potentially expanding upon that potential as Cobre drills existing prospect discoveries, as well as testing multiple new prospects at new locations.'
'We look forward to receiving further news from the campaign and to updating shareholders as drilling progresses.'
At 9:12am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was -0.03p at 1.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
