StockMarketWire.com - Rare earths minerals miner Rainbow Rare Earths said results of a lithological review had confirmed the highest priority areas for ongoing exploration at the Gakara project in Burundi. Structural review and other historical mining and exploration data were being incorporated into 3D models of mineral resources and exploration targets.
Trial mining and processing continued to demonstrate that high oxide grade ore sourced from across the licence area had similar metallurgical and mineralogical characteristics, the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:RBW] Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd share price was 0p at 2.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
