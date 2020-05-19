StockMarketWire.com - Metals processing company Jubilee Metals said it was planning to relocate the fine chrome operation at the Dilokong mine in South Africa to a project elsewhere in the country.
Jubilee said all of its processing facilities were currently fully operational with the exclusion of Dilokong, which had indicated it had no immediate plans to restart mining operations.
The company said it could optimise earnings if the facility was implemented at its much larger Inyoni or Windsor chrome operations.
'The potential roll-out of the fine chrome solution across Jubilee's operations has been impacted by current restrictions on the importing of goods and services as well as supply chain disruptions,' it added.
'With this in mind the Company has agreed terms with Dilokong under which the fine chrome operation will be terminated affording the company the opportunity to immediately commence with the relocation of the facility to Jubilee's other significantly larger operations.'
The relocation process was targeted to be completed towards the end of August and significantly enhance Jubilee's chrome operational outputs.
At 1:54pm: [LON:JLP] Jubilee Platinum PLC share price was -0.1p at 3.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
