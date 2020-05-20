Interim Result

21/05/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)

22/05/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

22/05/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)



Final Result

21/05/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)

21/05/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

21/05/2020 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)

25/05/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

28/05/2020 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)



AGM / EGM

21/05/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)

21/05/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)

21/05/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

21/05/2020 Energean Oil & Gas PLC (ENOG)

21/05/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

21/05/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

21/05/2020 Yu Group Plc (YU.)

21/05/2020 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)

21/05/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)

21/05/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

21/05/2020 CATCo Reinsurance Opps Fund Ltd (CAT)

21/05/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

21/05/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)

21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

22/05/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)

22/05/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

22/05/2020 SDX Energy Inc. (SDX)

22/05/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

22/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)

26/05/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

26/05/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

26/05/2020 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

26/05/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

26/05/2020 Xpediator PLC (XPD)

26/05/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

26/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

26/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

26/05/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

26/05/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

26/05/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

26/05/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)

27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)

27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)

27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)

27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)

27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

27/05/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)

28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)

28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)

28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)

28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)



Ex-Dividend

21/05/2020 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (ELLA)

21/05/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

21/05/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

21/05/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

21/05/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

21/05/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)

21/05/2020 Science Group (SAG)

21/05/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

21/05/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

21/05/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

21/05/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

21/05/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

21/05/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

21/05/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

21/05/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)

28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)

28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)

28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)

28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)

28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)

28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)

28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)

28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com