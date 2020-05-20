StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Paypoint said it had appointed chairman Nick Wiles as its new chief executive.
Wiles would stand down from the chairman's role, which would be filled by senior non-executive director Giles Kerr.
The company had in March announced a temporary suspension of the CEO search process amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wiles had been chairman of Paypoint for five years, after having joined its board in 2009 as an executive director.
At 8:54am: [LON:PAY] Paypoint PLC share price was +3p at 674p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: