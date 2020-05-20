StockMarketWire.com - Construction components supplier Tyman said its revenue had dropped 12% in the first four months of the year, including a 39% plunge in April.
Tyman said its facilities in Italy reopened in the mid-April as lockdowns there were relaxed.
Its UK operations had progressively started reopening in May, with all North American sites continuing to operate apart from two facilities in Mexico.
'Trading was in line with our expectations until the middle of March,' Tyman said.
'Since then, government lockdowns have severely disrupted construction and renovation activity across Europe, including the UK.'
'In the US, construction has been regarded as an essential industry and activity has largely continued but with a marked reduction in demand.'
'Given the ongoing levels of uncertainty at this time, the group is unable to resume guidance which was withdrawn on 3 April.'
