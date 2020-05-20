StockMarketWire.com - RNA focused drug developer Silence Therapeutics said it planned to list American depository shares on the Nasdaq.
The company also announced that it had appointed Iain Ross as its full-time executive chairman.
'This appointment follows an external search for a suitable CEO, which will continue until the optimal CEO for Silence is found,' it added.
Chief medical officer Giles Campion had been appointed as an executive director of the company.
