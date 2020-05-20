StockMarketWire.com - Jersey Oil & Gas said it had completed its planned acquisitions of a 70% interest and operatorship of blocks in the North Sea from Equinor.
Payment for the acquisition consisted of two milestone payments and a royalty, based on volumes produced from the Verbier oil discovery. There was no upfront acquisition cost.
The Verbier discovery was part of the Greater Buchan Area in the central North Sea.
At 1:37pm: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was +20p at 86.5p
